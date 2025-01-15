626 Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

