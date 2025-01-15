626 Financial LLC Sells 142 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

626 Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 77.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $61,304,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

