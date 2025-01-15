8,151 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $382.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.43.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

