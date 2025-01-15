ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 577,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABVX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

