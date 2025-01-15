Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

