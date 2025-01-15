Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 448.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 60,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $236.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $239.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

