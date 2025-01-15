Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,011 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after buying an additional 2,954,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after buying an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

