Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

