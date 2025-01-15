Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADXN opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.