ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 1,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 678,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Stock Down 11.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.