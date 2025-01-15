Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.