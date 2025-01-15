Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,156,696.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,122 shares of company stock worth $5,155,541 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 66.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.