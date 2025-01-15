Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and traded as low as $40.16. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 20,695 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.