Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.09), with a volume of 1111262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.48 ($0.09).

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.75 million, a PE ratio of -125.00, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

