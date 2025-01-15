Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.66. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 7,352 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
