Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $100,680.00 billion for the quarter.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of ($999.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.39 million. Amerant Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 126,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,442. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

