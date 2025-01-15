American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) & Largo (NYSE:LGO) Critical Survey

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Largo has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its stock price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Largo and American Battery Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Largo presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 154.55%. American Battery Technology has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Largo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $144.82 million 0.73 -$30.34 million ($0.80) -2.06 American Battery Technology $545,460.00 271.92 -$52.50 million ($0.98) -1.86

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. Largo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Battery Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo -35.10% -22.61% -14.29% American Battery Technology N/A -65.58% -51.22%

Summary

Largo beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

