American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 218,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 23.48% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Rebel alerts:

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.