Analysts Issue Forecasts for WGO Q2 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 158.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

