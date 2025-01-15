Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $16.43

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

