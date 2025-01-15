Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:INE FY2025 Earnings

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

INE opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

