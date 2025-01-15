Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Anixa Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 304,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,889. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.