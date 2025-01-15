Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 126,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.