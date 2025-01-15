Apella Capital LLC Sells 41,279 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.