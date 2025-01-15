Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARCH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

