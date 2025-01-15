ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.25 and last traded at $146.60. Approximately 1,762,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,249,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 244.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.