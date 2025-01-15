ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,428.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

