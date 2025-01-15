ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,428.0 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
ASMPT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.