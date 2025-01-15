Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 243,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 171,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aston Bay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Aston Bay

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.