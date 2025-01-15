Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 411.2% from the December 15th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 72.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Auddia Stock Up 0.2 %

Auddia stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 175,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

