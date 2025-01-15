Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.36. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

