Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.93 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,090,990 shares traded.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £178.24 million, a PE ratio of -552.72 and a beta of 1.12.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

