Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $54.75 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 4.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.39.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,276 shares of company stock worth $20,535,115. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

NOW opened at $1,029.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,066.34 and a 200-day moving average of $927.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

