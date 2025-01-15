Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $425.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $371.33 and a one year high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.02.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

