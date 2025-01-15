Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ayro Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AYRO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 114,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,148. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Ayro has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

