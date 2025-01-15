B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

BTO stock opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.41%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

