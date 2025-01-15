Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.21. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 429 shares.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

