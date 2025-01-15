Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on B. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of B opened at $47.29 on Monday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

