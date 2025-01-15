BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$41.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

BCE stock opened at C$32.39 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$56.18. The firm has a market cap of C$29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

