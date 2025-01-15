BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFV opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

