Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,259. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

