BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 100,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 535,334 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

