BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 100,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.