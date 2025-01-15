Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bogota Financial worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 3,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

