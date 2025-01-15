boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.
boohoo group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Results Reveal About the Economy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain Levels to Defend Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.