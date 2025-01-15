boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.