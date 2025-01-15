BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOTS Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of BOTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 448,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. BOTS has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

BOTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

