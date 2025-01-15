Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Up 97.6% in December

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 556,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

NASDAQ BNAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 434,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,867. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Brand Engagement Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

