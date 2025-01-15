Breakwater Capital Group Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

