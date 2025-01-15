Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after purchasing an additional 270,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 82,090 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HYD opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.