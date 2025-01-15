Breakwater Capital Group Sells 402 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 46,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,653 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

