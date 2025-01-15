Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.27.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

