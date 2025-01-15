Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.